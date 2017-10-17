Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Hit The Studio With Travis Scott And Frank Dukes

Since he started working with superproducer Mark Ronson, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has gone on to collaborate with other big names including Lady Gaga, SZA, Mick Jagger, and possibly D.R.A.M. And most recently, he seems to have hit the studio with rapper Travis Scott and prolific hip-hop producer Frank Dukes. There’s no telling if any actual music will come from this hang sesh — they could’ve just been hanging out! — but Parker is definitely moving in wider circles now.

Travis Scott was in the studio with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala last night pic.twitter.com/lbPusBZs11 — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) October 17, 2017