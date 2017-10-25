Young & Sick – “Ojai”

Among Nick van Hofwegen’s achievements since we named his project Young & Sick a Band To Watch in 2014: The now L.A.-based musician and visual artist collaborated with former Le Tigre member JD Samson on the synthpop project SHARER, designed a gigantic mural for Foster The People, and co-wrote/produced Charli XCX’s “Caught In The Middle.”

Today he’s back with a new Young & Sick song from an upcoming 7″ single. “Ojai,” presumably referring to the small California city, grows from a grounded piano opening into a full-on dance jam with retro synth and slapping bass. Within it all, Hofwegen sings ever-relatable, harmony-rich lines: “Four more minutes ‘til the sunrise, but I’m not ready/ Damn you, time.” Damn you, indeed.

The new Young & Sick single is coming soon via B3SCI Records. Pre-order it here.