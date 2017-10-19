SOPHIE – “It’s Okay To Cry” Video

Since the release of the 2015 singles collection PRODUCT, new SOPHIE material has only emerged as production credits on other artist’s songs, but today the London producer has unveiled her first solo track in two years. (SOPHIE now uses she/her pronouns.) New single “It’s Okay To Cry” is a sparkling ballad, largely abandoning the abrasive plasticine artifice of her earlier work for something more austere and sparse. It’s restrained right until the very end, which provides just a taste of that trademark SOPHIE energy jolt. “It’s Okay To Cry” serves as a fresh introduction to SOPHIE herself, who appears here on camera for the first time in an instantly-iconic self-directed video featuring SOPHIE against a backdrop of clouds that eventually ascends up to the stars. Watch and listen below.

“It’s Okay To Cry” is out on 10/23. SOPHIE will debut her new live show on 10/24 at Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Los Angeles.