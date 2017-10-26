Stream MØ’s Surprise New EP When I Was Young

Although she’s kept up a steady stream of singles and collaborations, Danish pop singer MØ hasn’t released an actual record since her 2014 debut No Mythologies To Follow. That all changes today with the surprise release of a new six-song EP called When I Was Young, a collection of songs she’s written over the last four years. “All of these songs are really personal, referring to the journey I’ve been on, specific situations and my state of mind through all this. It circles themes like coming of age, nostalgia and escaping from reality,” MØ writes in a statement. “I’m very, very excited to finally release more than just one song, and to finally be able to put out a little body of work to showcase the different moods and nuances of what I do — allowing myself to be playful, honest and a bit more vulnerable, which I think is a good creative space for me to float in.” Listen below.

When I Was Young is out now.