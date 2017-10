Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby quietly released a great cover of the Velvet Underground’s “After Hours” last night, with Crutchfield stepping in for Moe Tucker and Morby chiming in occasionally. The two artists toured with each other earlier this year around the time their respective new album’s were released, and while on tour they covered Everclear together too. Listen to their take on “After Hours” via Tumblr below.