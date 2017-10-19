Xylouris White – “Only Love”

The year is slowly but surely coming to a close, and we’re just starting to get wind of what new albums to expect in 2018. Xylouris White just shared a new song called “Only Love,” off of their forthcoming LP Mother, due out 1/19. The duo described their third album as a continuation of the previous two. “Mother is the extension of Goats and Black Peak. Three things, all part of a whole. Goats are mothers, Zeus was raised on Amaltheia’s milk, Black Peak is Mother Earth… Mother Earth is the mother of everything,” Xylouris writes in a press release. Listen to “Only Love” and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Mother tracklist:

01 “In Medias Res”

02 “Only Love”

03 “Motorcycle Kondilies”

04 “Spud’s Garden”

05 “Daphne”

06 “Achilles Heel”

07 “Woman From Anogeia”

08 “Call And Response”

09 “Lullaby”

Mother is out 1/19 via Bella Union.