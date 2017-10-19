Dizzee Rascal – “Bop N Keep It Dippin” Video

Back in July, grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal returned with the strong new album Raskit. And after a pair of no-frills videos for “Space” and “Wot U Gonna Do?,” he’s finally made another great video, this one for the memory-lane trip “Bop N Keep It Dippin.” Director Romain Chassaing has channeled the spirit of the early Guy Ritchie British-gangster movies, somehow making them both funnier and bloodier. In this one, Dizzee plays the bloodthirsty, villainous crime boss, while an underling who’s stolen from him travels across the globe and tries to stay away from Dizzee’s goons. It’s one of the most fun and colorful videos we’ve seen in a while, and you can watch it below.

Raskit is out now on Dirtee Stank/Island.