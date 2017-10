Taylor Swift’s Reputation comes out in less than a month — are you ready for it? — but she’s been surprisingly quiet in the last few weeks. But tonight it looks like she’s sharing the third song from the album: “Gorgeous,” which she just teased in an Instagram post featuring a short clip of what sounds like a baby’s voice saying “gorgeous.” Huh… This’ll be the third song we’ve heard off Reputation after “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” Check out the teaser below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT