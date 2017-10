XL Recordings label head Richard Russell unveiled his Everything Is Recorded project earlier this year with the Close But Not Quite EP, where he uses his clout and connections to attract a bevy of top-tier talent. He put out another new song, “Mountains Of Gold,” last month, and today Russell has shared a track called “Show Love” featuring Syd and Sampha, and it’s a warm and swirling production highlighting both artist’s soulful voices. Check it out below.