Feist – “Born To Bond”

Feist has shared a new song called “Born To Bond,” which is included in a Planned Parenthood benefit compilation alongside tracks from Mitski, Sharon Van Etten, Bryce Dessner, and Foo Fighters. “Born To Bond” sounds like it could’ve been included on Feist’s excellent 2017 release, Pleasure, which showcased the singer and multi-instrumentalist’s creative process. That collection of songs sounds spare and minimal, and most of them are underscored with tape-hiss or a bit of room tone. That casual production produces a similar effect as listening to a demo, and “Born To Bond” does something similar; it situates you in a room with Feist as she breaks out a guitar and beckons you into her world. Listen below.

7-inches for Planned Parenthood is out now.