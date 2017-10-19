Stream The 7-inches For Planned Parenthood Compilation

The 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood compilation is a series of 7-inch records and digital downloads to benefit Planned Parenthood. The collection features brand-new songs from Foo Fighters, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, Bryce Dessner, Sharon Van Etten, and Mitski, and more. It also contains unreleased live recordings from the likes of Elliott Smith, St. Vincent and John Legend, CHVRCHES, Bon Iver, and others, and some bits from a bunch of famous comedians. The physical boxset will be available on 11/17, but the entire compilation is available digitally now. You can stream it below and find out more information about it here.

