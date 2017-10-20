Tom Petty Honored With Memorial Vampire Walk In The Valley

Today is Tom Petty’s birthday. If we hadn’t lost him a couple of weeks ago, he would’ve been 67 today. And last night, a group of Petty fans in Sherman Oaks, California paid Petty homage by holding a “Vampire Walk” in the San Fernando Valley. The event was, of course, a goofy reference to a line from Petty’s “Free Fallin'”: “All the vampires walking through the valley move west down Ventura Boulevard.” Last night, a whole lot of people dressed as vampires did just that.

As the Los Angeles Daily News reports, the event was the brainchild of Mary Soracco, a goth jeweler in California. Together, they observed a moment of silence for Petty, held a “Free Fallin'” singalong, and moved west down Ventura Boulevard. Watch a couple of videos from the event below.

Tom Petty fans sing Free Fallin’ before turning west down Ventura Blvd. Covering Tom Petty Vampire Walk for @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/1j437ONnNp — Denise Quan (@DQ007) October 20, 2017

You can see more photos from the Vampire Walk here.