BADBADNOTGOOD – “I Don’t Know” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring)

Last year, the Toronto soul/jazz instrumental combo BADBADNOTGOOD released their guest-heavy album IV, and one of the featured collaborators was Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring, who sang on the song “Time Moves Slow.” And today, as a one-off bonus, Herring and BADBADNOTGOOD have teamed up again. This time, it’s a lovely, meditative song called “I Don’t Know.” The instrumental is slow-burning, ’70s-style soul, and Herring sings emotionally about what it must be like to lose a family member. I’m probably reaching with this comparison, but the song honestly reminds me of classic Bill Withers. Give it a listen below.

“I Don’t Know” is out now at iTunes.