Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Chris Stapleton already released one album this year, From A Room: Volume 1 and, as promised, Volume 2 is finally on the way. The country crossover star’s second album of the year will be out 12/1, and today he’s shared the first single from it, “Millionaire.” You can listen to it and check out the tracklist for the album below.

Tracklist:

01 “Millionaire”

02 “Hard Livin'”

03 “Scarecrow In The Garden”

04 “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight”

05 “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind”

06 “A Simple Song”

07 “Midnight Train To Memphis”

08 “Drunkard’s Prayer”

09 “Friendship”

From A Room: Volume 2 is out 12/1 via Mercury Records.