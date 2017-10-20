Watch Billy Joel Impersonate Bruce Springsteen, Perform “Miami 2017″ On Kimmel

Billy Joel was the guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is filming in Brooklyn this week. He talked talked about Bruce Springsteen’s run on Broadway and joked about switching spots with Joel’s historic monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, which he revealed will extend into 2018. Joel said that his favorite Springsteen song was “Meeting Across The River” and sang a few lines from it in his best Springsteen impression. He also performed “Miami 2017.” Watch clips from the show below.