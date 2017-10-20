Dee Snider Does Not Like Your Ironic Metal T-Shirt

It’s been a rough year for the Kardashians and band tees. In June, Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced immediate backlash upon the release of their faux-vintage “rock vs. rap” line of T-shirts. Now, older sister Kim and her husband Kanye West have found themselves entangled in the debate about the significance of metal band tees. This time, a veteran of the genre gave his two cents about the authenticity of their fashion choices. Yesterday, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider took to Twitter to air his grievances about who he believes can and cannot sport, for example, a Cradle of Filth shirt.

Gotta say, this new trend of non-metal fans wearing vintage metal T's if pretty sickening. Metal is not ironic! Dicks. — Dee Snider (@deesnider) October 17, 2017

And does it? At least @ladygaga talks about being a fan of metal i n interviews – is seen at concerts. Does Kim & Kanyea? https://t.co/PAIxrSwXcj — Dee Snider (@deesnider) October 18, 2017

Both members of the celebrity couple have been seen supporting pretty extreme metal groups with their fashion choices, like Cradle of Filth and Morbid Angel, as well as more mainstream groups like Megadeth. Lady Gaga has also been spotted wearing a Judas Priest tee or two, but perhaps she gets a pass because the band’s own Rob Halford called her an earnest “metalhead.”

Kanye in a Cradle of Filth shirt. So… that's like 60% of my wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/l7DnfNURsz — TerrorOnDeathsDoor (@toddef) March 15, 2017

