Genesis Breyer P-Orridge Being Treated For Leukemia

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV has been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and has had to postpone an upcoming European tour with Psychic TV to focus on getting treatment. “We kept hoping we’d be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets, were excited to share time, space, loving ideas and celebrations with us in all those cities,” P-Orridge said in a statement. You can read the full statement below.

Thee responses from so many ov you, ov US ! Shatteringly full ov beauty.

We cannot possibly thank you all enough. Sean suggested a healing SIGIL. This couming Monday, though appropriate in that its thee day we begin a new experimental chemo, and blood transfusions and ov course! a 23rd. Is a possibility for healing sigils. Thee TOPI New Y-Era actually, we believe begins on December 23rd and coumtinues until January 23rd every yera. It’s seen as a metabolic cleansing and changing, a kind ov magickal menstruation ov T.I.M.E. so this couming Monday, should you feel inspired, do sigilise healing. We will try and post a way to collect thee Sigils. Perhaps create a plexi pillar to contain them.

THEN on January 23rd, let’s all do an “ACTIVATE thee ONE TRUE TOPI TRIBE sigilising. AND again collect and store as a shamanic battery all our efforts. In a way its an extension ov “TRY TO ALTAR EVERYTHING”…thee exchange.

T.I.M.E. to rest my weary bones. More over thee weeks end…

My dearest One True TOPI Tribe and all humanE Beings who for varied reasons follow this FB ad hoc magazine of mine we have finally hit a biological wall. During the last yera we have been touring regularly, plus myself and Edley, Aaron Dilloway, Wesley Eisold and others have collaborated on special events. We have given lectures at colleges and Universities and LGBTQ gatherings worldwide. Created “Try To Altar Every Thing” a retrospective art exhibition at the Rubin Museum that got rave critical revues. We just completed a book of interviews with Brion Gysin in the 1980’s in Paris for Carl Abrahamsson’s Trapart publications entitled; “His Name Was Master”. All my L-if-E we have powered through physically despite having serious illnesses ongoing. Some from childhood, and being clinically dead 3 times. But this last yera we and the band noticed we were getting more exhausted than usual and after almost every tour we collapsed sick, lethargic and worn out to a much deeper degree. About 4 weeks ago we were having severe problems breathing. My dearest friends Roxy ( of Wetware) and Leigha

Mason an amazing artist insisted they take me to an ER. After about 14 hours, and lots of tests and scans we were rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital Oncology Wing. We had been diagnosed with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia. Descrobed by my Doctors as ” a severe, life threatening blood disorder.” Not my favourite piece of recent news! But then again we have cheated death several times since my first clinical demise in 1967..! What it DOES mean is we have to take this seriously and this time we cannot just power through it. We begin serious treatments next week on Monday 23rd( of course) so, if you have ways you focus your loving energies and care to share a little with me. We’d be honoured…the immediate and terribly disappointing result is the Psychic TV/PTV3 detour of Europe due to begin this Sunday 22nd has had to be very reluctantly postponed…we have to agree with my medical experts, my amazing fellow band members, my two daughters Caresse and Genesse, and my chosen extended famille who so lovingly surround me that working on making me strong and fit once more has to be the only sensible priority. We kept hoping we’d be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets, were excited to share time, space, loving ideas and celebrations with us in all those cities. To postpone was not my first choice by a long way. We are sorry for any disappointment and hope to repair that loss as soon as we can. We also apologise to promoters, and all the hundreds of visible and invisible people who make these tours happen and these venues survive. We are heartbroken to have seen the insane amount of work Matski and Edley have put in to set all this up only to have my old 67 yera body say it needs a rest. We’ve been touring for about 50 yeras now. It’s the first time we have had to do this. We hope it will not be necassary again.

We DO love you all, we almost said you have no idea, but what makes our tribe so special is we DO have a very good idea, Its an idea that begins a way of L-if-E of living. And you are a wonder full blessing and confirmation of the rightness of our belief in coumpassion; kindness; forgiveness; loyalty; unconditional “BIG” love; generosity; sharing; caring; and always seeking a more pure way of Being.

Thank you for your understanding, Djin GEN