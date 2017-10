Stream Positive No Partners In The Wild

The Richmond, Virginia indie band Positive No started out as a project from Tracy Wilson and Kenny Close, two former members of the ’90s post-hardcore band Dahlia Seed. But Positive No don’t sound like Dahlia Seed. Instead, they sound like the wiry, serrated ’90s bands that walked the line between indie rock and pop-punk. If you’re a fan of Superchunk — and you should really be a fan of Superchunk — then there’s a whole lot to like in what they do. There’s a bit of Breeders or Speedy Ortiz in there, too. On Friday, the band followed up their 2013 full-length debut Glossa with the new album Partners In The Wild. It’s a catchy, homespun piece of rock music, and you can stream the whole thing below.

Partners in the Wild by Positive No

You can pay what you want to download Partners In The Wild from Bandcamp.