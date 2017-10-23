We’re deep into spooky season with Halloween just over a week away and to celebrate we transformed the stage in our NYC office into a creep-tacular display. Chris Farren was the latest artist to perform for one of our Stereogum Sessions, and he came prepared with a cover of Robert “Rob” Zombie’s “Dragula,” and brought out Jeff Rosenstock to play saxophone. Farren also played two of his own songs: “Still Beating,” from his most recent album Can’t Die and “Be There 4 Ya,” a one-off from earlier this year. Watch the full performance below.