Tame Impala’s Currents Deluxe Edition Out Next Month

Tame Impala’s Currents came out almost two and a half years ago, and it appears that the album’s deluxe edition is finally imminent. After teasing it last summer, Kevin Parker posted a picture of the finished product on Instagram today, and according to a listing on Japanese Amazon, it’ll be out this week. Reddit says the new box set will feature three unreleased b-sides and a remix, so get excited for that.

UPDATE: Annnnnnd it’s official. The Currents Collectors Edition will be out 11/17, featuring the original LP on limited edition red marbled vinyl with alternate artwork, a 12″ featuring two remixes, a 7″ and flexidisc with three b-sides, a poster, and a zine about the making of the album. Check out a video of Parker working on the box set below.

