The War On Drugs – “Nothing To Find” Video

The War On Drugs released their dizzily great major-label debut A Deeper Understanding back in August, and they’ve already shared great videos for its tracks “Holding On” and “Pain.” Today, they’ve got a new one for the lost, haunted “Nothing To Find,” and it is both great and weird. Director Ben Fee’s clip stars Sophia Lillis, the young actress who played Beverly Marsh in the recent blockbuster adaptation of Stephen King’s It. In the video, she’s on a road trip, in a shrubbery-covered, with some sort of creature who appears to be made out of plants. Things come to an unexpectedly emotional conclusion. Watch it below.

A Deeper Understanding is out now on Atlantic.