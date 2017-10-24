Norwegian artist and Stereogum commentariat favorite Susanne Sundfør is embarking on a North American tour next week in support of her new album Music For People In Trouble (check out the dates below) and she stopped by our NYC offices to perform a few songs for us. She did her first, “Reincarnation,” on an acoustic guitar before switching over to a Rhodes for gorgeous stripped-down renditions of “Bedtime Story” and “Undercover.” Watch the full performance below.

Tour dates:

11/02 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

11/03 Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre

11/04 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/06 Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

11/07 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/09 Chicago, IL @ 1st Ward

11/12 Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

11/13 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

11/14 Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish Music Hall

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Station

Music For People In Trouble is out now via Bella Union.