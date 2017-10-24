Watch Miguel Debut The Lovely New Protest Song “Now”

Miguel has lately been working on a new album, the follow-up to his great 2015 LP Wildheart, and he’s recently shared the songs “Sky Walker” and “Shockandawe.” More recently, as 2DopeBoyz points out, Miguel performed at a #SchoolsNotPrisons benefit show in Adelanto, California, a prison-dominated town two hours north of Los Angeles. At that show, Miguel played a new song called “Now,” a lovely acoustic song that’s specifically about how the United States needs to stop imprisoning immigrants. It’s a powerful song, and you can watch a couple of fan-made videos of the performance below.

Miguel’s new album can’t come soon enough.