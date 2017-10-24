Dear Nora – “Where The Morning Glories Grow”

Katy Davidson’s great Pacific Northwest rock band Dear Nora has experienced a bit of a career resurgence in the past year thanks to a well-timed reissue of their 2004 album Mountain Rock. Davidson is working on new music and the first evidence of this is a cover she contributed to a forthcoming compilation called Transference, which was put together by the Portland-based label Marmoset. She covered “Where The Morning Glories Grow,” a folk standard whose most enduring version is probably by Bing Crosby. Dear Nora’s version is rolling and plaintive and powerfully pretty, much like the landscapes the song itself describes. Listen to it below.

The Transference compilation is out on 12/1.