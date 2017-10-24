Thurston Moore Announces Collaborative Album With This Heat’s Charles Hayward

Thurston Moore released a new solo album, Rock N Roll Consciousness, earlier this year, and today he’s announced that he also recorded a new collaborative album with This Heat’s Charles Hayward. It’s called Improvisations and it’s made up of seven untitled improvised tracks that were recorded in a single afternoon at Lynchmob Studio in London, per Pitchfork. The announcement comes attached to a 12-minute video showing the two of them playing in the studio together. Watch that below.

Improvisations is out 12/8.