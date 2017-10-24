Blush – “Daisy Chain”

Blush is the indie-pop project of Darlings keyboardist and singer Maura Lynch. Her first album with bandmates Andy Chugg (Pop. 1280) and Nick and Jon Campolo (Pill) is out this December, and today they’re sharing its winsome lead single. “Daisy Chain” is a retro pop-rock tune with a simplicity that lends more weight to every aesthetic detail, from its measured pace to its faint, positive glow. “Good morning, baby!” Lynch softly exclaims, moving on to a warmly assuring chorus: “All your dreams are real to me/ All your dreams are what I need/ Tell them all to me.” Listen below.

<a href="http://blush.bandcamp.com/album/blush" target="_blank">Blush by Blush</a>

Blush is out 12/8 on Arrowhawk. Pre-order it here.