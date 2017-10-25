Julia Holter Says Matt Mondanile Was “Emotionally Abusive” To Her

Two weeks ago, the world learned that guitarist Matt Mondanile had parted ways with Real Estate, the band he co-founded, after allegations of sexual misconduct. Shortly afterward, SPIN reported that seven different women had come forward to give on-the-record details of Mondanile’s sexual abuse, revealing a troubling pattern. Mondanile himself released a statement in response to those allegations. And now Julia Holter, the Los Angeles composer who was once in a relationship with Mondanile, has come forward with a statement about her own experiences with Mondanile, calling him “emotionally abusive.”

In her statement, Holter thanks the women who have talked about their own experiences with Mondanile, writing, “I believe and want to give my support to all the women who are speaking out about their experiences with it.” And while Holter never explicitly says that she was sexually assaulted by Mondanile, she does write that she’s been living in fear of him: “The allegations are in line with each other and they are in line with what I came to know about Matt in the past, which is that he does not have boundaries. In my experience, he was emotionally abusive to the point where I had to have a lawyer intervene and was afraid for my life.”

Here’s Holter’s full statement, posted on Facebook: