Ariel Pink – “I Wanna Be Young” Video

Ariel Pink released his new album, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson, last month and we’ve seen videos for a few stand-out songs. The clip for “Feels Like Heaven” was a trippy commentary on cellphone dependency and the Grant Singer-directed “Another Weekend” found Ariel Pink performing in a shitty karaoke bar. Today, Pink shared his collaboration with Argentinian video artist Salvador Cresta. The clip he created for “I Wanna Be Young” is a collage made up of TV screens, devotional altars, and Ariel Pink’s face. Watch below.

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is out now via Mexican Summer.