MOLLY – “Glimpse” Video

MOLLY are a shoegaze-influenced post-rock duo from Austria, and they’ve shared a few singles online in the past year. They’re gearing up to release their debut EP Glimpse, and they’ve just shared a video for the pretty, slowly-unfolding nine-minute title track. The song is a hushed, shimmery piece of mood music. And the video mostly consists of a near-endless shot of an elderly man rowing a boat down a scenic waterway. Things reach a disturbing-if-vague conclusion just as the song gets loud. Johannes Kogler directed the video, and you can watch it below.

The Glimpse EP is out 12/1 on Dalliance Recordings.