Open Mike Eagle – “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)” Video

“No selling” is pro wrestling parlance for refusing to act like your opponent’s offense is hurting you. Within wrestling, it’s generally considered bad form; you’re supposed to make your opponent look good. But some wrestlers use no-selling as a theatrical tactic. The Undertaker, the Road Warriors, and the Steiner Brothers are probably the greatest no-sellers of all time, and Brock Lesnar has been doing great things with it lately. And on No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt),” one of the songs from his great new album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, the expressive LA underground rapper Open Mike Eagle builds a whole song-length metaphor out of it.

Open Mike Eagle is a huge wrestling fan who co-hosts the wrestling podcast Tights And Fights. And naturally enough, his new video for “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)” is wrestling-themed. It stars indie wrestlers the Human Tornado and Trauma, as well as Kimmy Gatewood, who plays one of the wrestling housewives on Netflix’s GLOW. In the clip, Mike Eagle himself plays a triple role as referee, ring announcer, and Jimmy Hart-esque manager. The clip follows Mike Eagle’s videos for “95 Radios” and “Brick Body Complex,” and Brent Bishop directed it. Watch it below.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out now on Mello Music Group.