wyd – “wyd”

On their eponymous debut single, Columbus duo wyd evoke the sound of a warm embrace suspended in midair. The cavernous yet deeply intimate ballad applies a chamber-pop approach to folk-rock in a way that reminds me of two of the finest debut albums in recent memory, the Staves’ If I Was and Billie Marten’s Writing Of Blues And Yellows. As wyd member Carly Fratianne explains, the band is a partnership with Maddy Ciampa: “It’s super collaborative; I do the songwriting/singing/having absurd ideas and she does the figuring out wtf I’m saying/engineering/keyboards/other stuff.” Together they’ve come up with a real beauty here, so listen below and watch out for more music in the coming months.