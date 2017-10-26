Human People – “Radiator Water” Video

Last year, the Brooklyn-based band Human People released the very promising Veronica EP, and they just finished recording their debut album. The first song we’re hearing from it is “Radiator Water,” a seasick howl in which Hayley Livingston makes an apartment leak sound like a passage to the dark side: “Cheaper than a night out and kills you much faster/ Tell me how would you go, wait for me when you know.” The Yuki Soga-directed video for the song is a Buffy The Vampire Slayer homage that sees a diehard Buffy fan getting sucked into a real-life vampire saga, except here the vamps are yuppies who love to have drunk brunch and sit around brainstorming apps like Suckr, a Tinder for vampires. It’s a delightfully dark video to go along with a delightfully dark song, and you can watch and listen to it below.

Tour Dates:

10/30 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

11/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

12/01 Amherst, MA @ Hampshire College