Stream Slaughter Beach, Dog Birdie

Jake Ewald came out with Welcome, his first record as Slaughter Beach, Dog just months after he and the rest of Modern Baseball released one of our favorite albums of 2016. Following the news of MoBo’s hiatus and barring any last hurrahs, Ewald’s investment into his solo project grew by an EP, Motorcycle.jpg, and now, a little over a year since his debut, a sophomore LP called Birdie. Ewald’s voice is a palatable blend of Jeff Magnum and Charlie Fink, remnants of indie rock wails peeking through his wistful storytelling. Birdie roots itself deeper in the folk sphere, with a hat tip to an old classic in “Gold And Green,” the pedal steel in “Buttercup,” and all the plucked guitar in between. In the wake of Modern Baseball’s end, Slaughter Beach, Dog is the silver lining. Stream Birdie via The Fader below.

Birdie is out 10/27 on Lame-O Records. You can still pre-order it here.