Leggy – “Not What You Need”

We haven’t heard much from the sharp Cincinnati punks Leggy since last year when they compiled their long string of releases into a single album, along with the infectious newer track “Kick The Habit.” But they’re back today with a great new song called “Not What You Need,” which exudes desperation and frustration in the face of confronting the reality of knowing a relationship is bad for both of you but still wanting it anyway. “I was standing there, fingers in my hair/ Won’t you be my baby again?” Veronique Allaer repeats like a mantra, hoping that if she says it enough times it might come true. Listen to it below and check out their upcoming tour dates, which includes a run in Spain.

Tour dates:

10/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr

10/29 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

10/30 Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

11/1 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale ^

11/4 Gijón, Spain @ Memphis

11/5 Madrid, Spain @ Slapback TV

11/8 Donosti, Spain @ Dabadaba #

11/9 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Girls Magazine Siroco Sala #

11/11 Guimaraes, Portugal @ Center for Art & Architecture Affairs #

^ = with Human People

# = with Albert Cavalier