Drake Reportedly Didn’t Submit More Life For Grammy Consideration

Drake didn’t submit his 2017 album/mixtape More Life for consideration at the 2018 Grammys, according to an anonymous source close to the nomination process who talked to the Associated Press. Apparently, Drake will not be eligible for Album Of The Year or Best Rap Album or any of the song categories, though he could still pick up a few nominations for songs that were submitted where he was a featured guest.

Earlier this year, Drake characterized his 2017 Grammy wins for “Hotline Bling” (which won Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance) as “weird” because he doesn’t actually rap on the song. “Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” he said at the time. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards, but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

Frank Ocean did not submit Blond(e) for Grammys consideration last year, and a number of big-name artists (including Drake) did not attend the 2017 ceremony.