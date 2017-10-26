Hovvdy – “Petal” Video

Hovvdy released their debut album, Taster, in 2016, and they’re following it up with a new one, Cranberry, early next year. Lead single “Petal” is indicative of the temperate, contemplative vibe that the Austin-based duo normally operate in, all dust motes and soft intimations and warm harmonies that bleed into each other like the slow fade of a Polaroid. “I had a feeling with who you used to be,” goes the pinched chorus, a languid reminder that nothing stays the same. Listen to it alongside a sunny video of the band (and Lomelda’s Hannah Read) riding bikes around town that helps to set the mood.

Tracklist:

01 “Brave”

02 “In The Sun”

03 “Thru”

04 “Petal”

05 “Cranberry”

06 “Late”

07 “Tub”

08 “Float”

09 “Truck”

10 “Quitter”

11 “Colorful”

12 “Swing”

Tour dates:

11/07 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

11/10 Santa Barbara, CA @ UCSB

11/11 Oakland, CA @ The Hole

11/12 San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern

11/14 Phoenix, AZ @ The Trunk Space

11/16 Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon

11/17 Denton, TX @ Bean Cave

11/18 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

Cranberry is out 2/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.