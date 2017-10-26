Hear Grunge Forebears The U-Men’s Previously Unreleased “Trouble Under Water”

Seattle garage grunge pioneers U-Men unveiled one of five previously unreleased tracks off their upcoming self-titled anthology. “Trouble Under Water” follows classic U-Men tracks, “Dig It A Hole,” “Gila,” and “The Fumes,” that the band shared in August and September. Frontman John Bigley’s snarling vocals are front-and-center for “Trouble Under Water,” surrounded by simple-yet-wicked guitar riffs and a relentless beat. This track is a little less gruff than the three aforementioned classics; it spirals with post-punk fervor, giving you a mere peek into the band’s stylistic range which includes roots, goth, surf, and psychobilly influences. Listen to “Trouble Under Water” below.

U-Men is out 11/3 via Sub Pop.