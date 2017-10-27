Death From Above’s Jesse Keeler Denies Association With Alt-Right, Distances Himself From Gavin McInnes

Jesse F. Keeler is half of the duos Death From Above (formerly Death From Above 1979) and MSTRKRFT. He is also a longtime friend of Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, who, in the years since his acrimonious split from Vice, has refashioned himself into a sort of right-wing militant leader. McInnes is a vocal part of the alt-right movement, and he’s the founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization that’s been linked to violence at rallies. And now, after news of Keeler and McInnes’ association has circulated, Keeler has had to distance himself from McInnes.

As this widely-circulated Medium post points out, Keeler has appeared multiple times on McInnes’ video podcast. (On the most recent episode where Keeler appeared, he and Ann Coulter were the guests.) Those podcasts are behind a paywall, but according to that Medium post, the discussions include talk about “pro-gun issues and crypto anti-immigrant subjects like ‘How England is losing its identity.'” Keeler also went to an election-night party with McInnes and his Proud Boys cohorts. And apparently, in a February 2016 article on his Proud Boys website, McInnes claimed that Keeler was a member of the Proud Boys. The article has since been deleted, but you can find the screenshots here.

Early this morning, on the Death From Above Facebook page, Keeler wrote a long statement, acknowledging that he’s been friends with McInnes for more than a decade but denying that he’s ever joined the Proud Boys. He also writes that, as the mixed-race son of an Indian-immigrant mother, he’s against racism and white supremacy. Here’s what Keeler wrote: