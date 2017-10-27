Migos – “Motor Sport” (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B)

Atlanta rap trio Migos have had an absolute monster of a year, much of it on the strength of Culture, the very good album that they released back in January. Lately, Migos have been working on following it up with the new album Culture II. And today, they’ve shared first single “Motor Sport,” which has a couple of big-name guests. Cardi B, who has been dating Migos member Offset, has had a breakout year of her own. And there have been persistent rumors that she and Nicki Minaj have beef with each other. But on “Motor Sport,” both Nicki and Cardi appear; it’s their first time appearing on a song together. The song itself has a sticky, woozy beat from Drake collaborator Murda Beatz, and it’s an oddly low-key affair for a song with so many big names on it. Check it out below, via Miss Info.

Culture II is coming sometime soon. Cardi won that song.