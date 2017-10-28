Offset Proposed To Cardi B Onstage In Philly

Offset Proposed To Cardi B Onstage In Philly

Just last week, it seemed like Cardi B and Offset were breaking up. Now they’re engaged. The Migos rapper proposed onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last night, popping the question with a little help from a huge eight carat diamond ring. Congrats, Cardi and Offset! Watch video of the special moment below.

P L A Y E R S C A R D T U R N E D I N 💳 C O N G R A T S @offsetyrn @iamcardib

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Tags: Cardi B, Offset