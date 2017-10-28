Offset Proposed To Cardi B Onstage In Philly

Just last week, it seemed like Cardi B and Offset were breaking up. Now they’re engaged. The Migos rapper proposed onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last night, popping the question with a little help from a huge eight carat diamond ring. Congrats, Cardi and Offset! Watch video of the special moment below.
OFFSET
JUST
PROPOSED
TO
CARDI B#PowerhousePhilly@Power99Philly pic.twitter.com/0i4mC6NQQ7
— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) October 28, 2017
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️