New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Fats Domino passed away this week. Yesterday, Fiona Apple was a guest on A Prairie Home Companion yesterday, and, as Pitchfork reports, she paid tribute by playing “Ain’t That A Shame” along with her own songs “Werewolf” and “Fast As You Can.” The episode also featured Dan Auerbach, Hilary Hahn, Robert Finley, Fiona Apple, and Nick Offerman. Listen here; Apple’s performances start at at 20:14, 1:26:04, and 1:32:06.