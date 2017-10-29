Watch Metallica Lead An Oasis Singalong In Manchester

Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” became a citywide anthem of resilience and unity in the days and months following the Manchester bombing. And during their tour stop in Manchester yesterday, Metallica led the crowd in a massive singalong while Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett played the song on bass and guitar. Watch the moment below.
What a moment!! 😳
Goosebumps..🙏✌️☮️🎼#wearemanchester#westandtogether#welovemcr#metinmanchester #dontlookbackinanger pic.twitter.com/dSvxqj81tU
— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) October 29, 2017