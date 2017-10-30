Thurston Moore, Roger Waters, Tunde Adebimpe Urge Nick Cave To Cancel Israel Concerts

One of the most controversial music stories of the year was Radiohead’s decision to perform in Tel Aviv in July, which resulted in a series of passionate and sometimes ugly exchanges between the band and supporters of the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Now Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have scheduled a pair of performances in the same Israeli city, and many of the same artists who initially urged Radiohead to cancel have made the same call for cancellation.

Roger Waters, Thurston Moore, and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe are among those who have reprised their case against performing in Israel in a new open letter under the banner of Artists For Palestine UK. The letter cites a UN report describing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as “an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people.” Among other complaints, the letter mentions writers under house arrest, social media surveillance, travel bans for actors and musicians, and the normalized use of military force against civilians. “These are crimes,” the letter reads. “But when international artists of your stature, despite the appeals of Palestinians, continue to turn up on Israeli stages, the government which promotes these crimes takes heart: whatever it does, it seems there will be no penalty.”

The Bad Seeds are scheduled to perform at Menorah Arena on Nov. 19 and 20. According the The Jerusalem Post, the concerts have been in the works since January and were originally expected to occur over the summer. Read the full Artists For Palestine letter below.