Bon Iver Announce For Emma, Forever Ago 10-Year Anniversary Concert & Reissue

Way back in July of 2007, a young Justin Vernon self-released For Emma, Forever Ago, an album that he’d recorded in a Wisconsin cabin after a bad breakup. That self-released album, a gorgeous piece of work with a mythic backstory, found itself more and more buzz until, in February of 2008, Jagjaguwar released it to a worldwide audience. We celebrated the album’s 10th anniversary back in July, but Vernon will celebrate it himself in February with a special concert and with an extremely limited-edition reissue.

Bon Iver will celebrate the album next year with a special 2/17 show at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center. Vernon’s buddies in Collections Of Colonies Of Bees and Field Report will also perform, and a press release promises “a number of musical guests old and new.” And Vernon is also releasing a limited edition vinyl reissue of the album, which will feature new artwork and a liner-notes from essay from Vernon’s friend and collaborator Trever Hagen. It’s out 2/16, and it’ll only be available at Bon Iver’s website and at the merch table during that Milwaukee show.