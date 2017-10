Earlier this year, Open Mike Eagle released a new album, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, and today he’s shared a seasonally appropriate one-off to accompany the latest episode of his ongoing tour documentary #DeadAss. The Halloween-flavored track is called “Dating Ghosts” and features the rapper talking about how he “ain’t never been with a ghost before” over a spooky beat. OME says it’ll “disappear at some point,” so listen now while you still can.