Stereogum is happy to announce that A 2nd Stereogum Christmas Show will take place at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Tuesday, 12/5. Last year’s was such a jolly good time that we decided to do it all again! This year’s show will be headlined by Charly Bliss, who released their debut album Guppy earlier this year, and the great bands Mannequin Pussy and Sports are opening. (All three acts are Stereogum Band To Watch alums!) Our very own DJ Gabriela Tully Playmore will be spinning some seasonally appropriate songs in between sets. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate the holidays and bid farewell to 2017.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. You can RSVP on Facebook here. Doors are at 8PM, the show starts at 9PM, and it’s 18+. For those that are 21+, there will be an open bar from 8PM-9PM. There will also probably be free candy canes.