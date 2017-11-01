Hear Adam Levine Cover Chris Cornell’s “Seasons” On Howard Stern

In the months since legendary Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell passed away, many artists — including a few unexpected ones — have paid tribute to the man by covering his music. And on Howard Stern yesterday, we got a truly surprising Cornell salute. Adam Levine, frontman of Maroon 5 and seemingly permanent coach on The Voice, sang a live-on-air cover of Cornell’s “Seasons,” a mystic folk ballad that appeared on 1992’s Singles soundtrack. Levine sounded a lot like Cornell and mustered much of the intensity that the song demands. It’s pretty impressive, and you can hear it below.

But what if Adam Levine sang like that more often?