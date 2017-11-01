Watch Dave Grohl Guest-Host Kimmel Dressed As Letterman, Including A Foo-Fighters-Backed Alice Cooper Performance

Dave Grohl pulled substitute hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which made for an eventful evening. We already posted the show’s arguable highlight, when Grohl and guest Kristin Bell mashed up Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” with Frozen soundtrack staple “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” — and I’ll go ahead and slide that one into the video collection below — but there were many more exploits to behold on this Halloween broadcast.

Grohl, dressed up as David Letterman in his current bearded incarnation, interviewed Bell in her Magnum, P.I. outfit. He chatted with Alice Cooper, who was dressed up as Alice Cooper. He joined Foo Fighters in backing up Cooper’s performance. And he oversaw a couple Kimmel Halloween traditions including the half-and-half costume contest and the bit where parents tell their kids they ate all their Halloween candy. Watch the whole entertaining ordeal below.

And here’s that Metallica x Frozen mashup again: