Bat Fangs – “Wolfbite”

Betsy Wright plays bass in Mary Timony’s great DC power-pop power trio Ex Hex. Laura King plays drums in the North Carolina garage-rock band Flesh Wounds. And now both Wright and King have teamed up to form a new band called Bat Fangs, a duo that makes brash, snorting ’80s-style riff-rock. Wright plays guitar, King plays drums, and both sing. Bat Fangs will release their self-titled debut early next year, and they’ve just shared a catchy, propulsive monster-sneer of a song called “Wolfbite.” Check it out below, via NPR.

Bat Fangs is out 2/2 on Don Giovanni.