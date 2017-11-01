Palm – “Pearly”

We named Palm a Band To Watch in 2015 based on the strength of their live performance and inventive debut album Trading Basics. Since then, the band has been touring the US exhaustively and signed to Carpark Records. Palm’s sophomore album, Rock Island, will be released in February of next year and it follows their Shadow Expert EP. Lead single “Pearly” is a piece of swirling, delightfully repetitive guitar-pop, and you can listen to it below.

Rock Island tracklist:

01 “Pearly”

02 “Composite”

03 “Dogmilk”

04 “Forced Hand”

05 “Theme From Rock Island”

06 “Bread”

07 “Color Code”

08 “Swimmer”

09 “Heavy Lifting”

10 “20664”

11 “Didn’t What You Want (Happen)”

Palm tour dates:

11/01 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt *

11/02 Annandale-On Hudson, NY @ SMOG *

11/04 Baltimore, MD @ U+N Fest 6 *

11/05 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

11/07 Greensboro, NC @ University of North Carolina – Greensboro *

11/08 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *

11/09 Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge *

11/10 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

11/11 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

11/12 Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Festival *

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

* w/ Girlpool

Rock Island is out 2/9 via Carpark.